Employment, transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrants

SRINAGAR: The SAC took note of the status report submitted by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) regarding employment to Kashmiri Migrants.

3,000 posts of various categories were created under the Prime Minister’s Re-Construction Package (PMRP) for Kashmiri Migrants in 2010. Selections against 2,905 posts have been made till date.

Under the PMDP-2015, 3,000 supernumerary posts were created out of which 2,865 posts have been refereed, 1,802 posts advertised, and selection list against 914 posts issued.

The SAC directed the department to ensure completion of pending selections under the PM Package by September 2019.

As regards construction of transit accommodations for migrant employees in Kashmir valley, SAC directed the DMRR&R Department to complete the tendering process for the remaining transit accommodations by September 2019.

