CWC19: New Zealand wins semi final by 18 runs

Srinagar: New Zealand has defeated India by 18 runs in the first semi final in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trafford on Wednesday.

India was bundled out for 221 with three balls remaining after Matt Henry — who wrecked India’s top order — was awarded Man of the Match for his 3-37.

From India side R Jadeja played an important role in giving India hope of progressing to the World Cup final, scoring 77 runs off 58 balls.

New Zealand bowlers had successfully restricted the flow of runs while picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals, making it increasingly hard for India to chase the 240-run target set by the Black Caps.

