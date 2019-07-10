Child’s body floats to Gurez from Gilgit-Baltistan, family appeals on social media for return

Bandipora: A 7-year-old child’s dead body, said to have floated downstream from a village in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), is lying in a Gurez hospital in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The body of the child was recovered in Achoora village close to the Line of Control in Gurez valley in Bandipora district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the body of the child was spotted near the Kishan Ganga river, also known as Neelam, at about noon on Tuesday. The police after receiving information rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

The police Station House Officer (SHO) Tariq Ahmad told Kashmir Reader, “The body had no clothes on it. The child seems to have drowned while having a bath in the river.”

He said the body was later taken to Sub District Hospital Gurez for medico-legal formalities but the police were unable to ascertain identity.

It is now being believed that the body has floated from a village in Pakistan administered Kashmir, the police officer said.

Claims are being made on various social media posts that made on social media that the child belongs to Minimarag village of Tehsil Shanter in Astoor, Gilgit-Baltistan, 20 kilometres from Achoora where the body was recovered. The posts also identify the boy as Abid Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh.

The social media posts are requesting Indian authorities for the return of the child’s body on humanitarian grounds.

The social media pages and posts said that the boy was returning home from school on Monday when he went missing.

In a post that mentioned a Facebook page as “Qamri Minimarg Velley Astore”, a video was uploaded in which the child’s purported father, Nazir Sheikh, appealed to the Pakistan prime minister and army chief to help secure the return of his son’s body. In his appeal he said, “We demand our son’s mortal remains back from India. We appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Bajwa and the Pakistan Ambassador to India to help in his return as soon as possible.”

The father said in the video that he identified his child by a picture released by Indian authorities. The video corroborates claims made on social media posts that the boy went missing on Monday and his body was recovered in Gurez valley on Tuesday.

SHO Tariq Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the body has been kept in the hospital at Gurez for now.

In the past, several incidents of unintentional border crossing have been considered leniently and as a goodwill gesture both countries have handed over each other’s citizens back to the authorities of their respective countries.

It remains to be seen what will happen in this case. As of now, no statements have come from officials on the possible returning of the child’s body.

