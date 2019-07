Body of a 29-year-old man was late Tuesday night recovered from a river in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Javid Ahmad, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Panihad Moori in Budhal area of the district.

A police official said that they have taken the body into their possession. “The body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities are completed.”

A case under 174 CrPC has been also registered, the official added.

