2 youths held for alleged torture of a girl

Coimbatore: Two youths were arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing and torturing a girl belonging to their community for going with two boys, belonging to another community, on a two-wheeler, police said.

The girl had lodged a complaint Tuesday that the youths had stopped her and threatened to whip her and her mother, police said.

Also, the accused allegedly thrashed the two who took the girl on the motorcycle, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and lodged in jail, they said.

Search was on for two more involved in the case, they added.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

