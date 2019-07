Srinagar: one person died and twenty others injured after a minibus met an accident near Batengoo in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a Mini bus bearing registration number JK03 5707, was travelling from Anantnag- Shamsipora when it skidded off the main road resulting into deaths of one passenger, while several were injured.

The Locals rescued the injured and took them to the nearby hospitals.

