To strengthen security gird along LoC, police holds training program for VDC members in Rajouri

Jammu: A training program was held for village defense committee (VDC) members to strengthen the security grid along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district Tuesday, police said.

The training, in collaboration with Army’s 8 Sikh battalions, was held at Keri village located close to the Line of Control, a police officer said.

The VDC members were sensitized about their role in making fool-proof security grid, especially in terms of counterinsurgency, in the border areas, he said.

However, they were asked that the training was only for security purposes and action will be taken against any member found taking law into his own hands, the officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Rajouri, Liyaqit Ali along with officers of the Army and police supervised the training program, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

