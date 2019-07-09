The use of polythene bags continues unabated in Kashmir. This is a menace that adds to the ecological deterioration and degradation of the region rendered poignant by the fact that plastic is non biodegradable. This unabated use of plastic bags is happening despite a ban in place on their use. This then should and must concentrate minds and alternate measures must be devised to counter and check this menace. One obvious measure that strikes the mind is to educate people and generate awareness about the use of plastic bags and what their use actually does to the ecology and the environment. The cynical response to this would be that people would not still care. If they would have , then the use of polythene and plastic bags would have by this time been already stopped. But this begs the issue or question: has the attempt been made vigorously enough? The answer is no. Generally speaking, people, by and large, or mostly, are not averse to reason but key here is generating awareness about the menace. If and when people are educated about the problems caused by the use of plastic and polythene bags, then there is a likelihood that there will be a decrease in their usage. But, this must be stark and poignant so much so that people actually understand and internalize the problems caused by their use. But, the impulse for both education and generating awareness of the issue must be societal. In the final analysis, it must be borne in mind by all of us that our environment and our ecology are an extension of ourselves and these are gifts given to us by the Almighty for us to savor and enjoy and also to take care of. It must also be borne in mind that these are natural assets that we have to take care of for posterity and future generations. Our environment and ecology are then in the nature of a trust that we hold from the Almighty. We cannot and must not abuse these. A prudent starting point would be to do stuff both by omission and commission , to take steps that do not contribute to further deterioration of these. Stopping the use of plastic and polythene bags is one step in this schemata. Let us do this for our own selves, for the trust that we hold and for our Kashmir!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

