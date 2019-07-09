Pak minor’s body recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Bandipora

Srinagar: The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from Kishenganga river in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

Some locals spotted a body floating on the Kishanganga river near Achoora Sindiyal area of Gurez Valley and accordingly informed the police about it.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurez Tariq Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they recovered the body from Achoora village some five kilometers from the border.

He said the body wore no clothes and is apparently a case of drowning while having a bath. He said the body is in SDH Gurez where medico-legal formalities are going on. He said the identification of the boy has not been ascertained yet.

The deceased is believed to be the resident of Minimarg Astoor area of Gilgit Balochistan of Pakistan.

