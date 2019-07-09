One dead, four injured in Rajouri road accident

Srinagar: One person was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road accident in Nowshera area of Rajouri district late Monday evening.

Reports said that a car bearing registration number JK11A 9686 on way to Nowshera from Jammu collided with a roadside rock near Garn More resulting in injuries to five persons.

They said that all the injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Nowshera where doctors declared one among them “brought dead”. The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh son of Balwant Singh, a resident of Nonial. He was 65.

The four other injured have been identified as Manmeet Kour (35) wife of Harmeet Singh, Jasvinder Singh (30) son of Kulbir Singh, Harmeet Singh (42) son of Jeet Singh, Jasbir Kour (57) wife of Kulbir Singh, all residents of Nonial Nowshera.

Jasbir Singh and Harmeet Singh were referred to GMCH Jammu for specialized treatment.

