Medical staff suspended at SDH Surankote over dog menace

Srinagar: Medical staff at Sub-District hospital, Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended by authorities following news reports about the stray dog menace at the facility.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch said that he has directed the BMO to order suspension of the staff nurse Meena Sarwar and nursing orderly Dilpizar Ahmad, news agency GNS reported.

On Monday, a picture went viral on social media in which dogs were seen sitting at the main entrance door of the hospital and few others were seen sitting near the Labour room of the gynaecology department.

