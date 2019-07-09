KEG calls for unity ahead of maiden elections at Kashmir Press Club

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) met on Monday and discussed various issues facing the media, especially the print media, in Jammu and Kashmir. Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, the president, presided over the meeting.

The Guild members discussed the forthcoming maiden elections of the Kashmir Press Club. The President nominee, Haroon Rashid, briefed the meeting about the steps that have been taken to make the Club a hub of journalistic activities.

The members insisted that the Club must become a symbol of unity and all the stakeholders at their own levels must ensure that the maiden election is a unifying and not a divisive exercise. They asserted that the office bearers to be elected must make all efforts to make the press club a model institution of interaction and activity.

The KEG president briefed the members, in the meanwhile, about his week-long Delhi stay in connection with the summons he had received from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Kaloo said that the NIA had a number of queries regarding his own publication, the print media, and the KEG.

The KEG, it may be recalled here, was set up to take care of the day-to-day issues that the media faces in Kashmir. It first came into being before 2008 and continued till early 2010. Later, it faded away from the scene and was revived in the summer of 2016 in wake of raids by police on printing facilities and offices of newspapers.

For the last three years, the Guild has been able to set up the Kashmir Press Club, enhance the allocations and the tariffs for the entire media across the state, and negotiate the allocation of some funds for the welfare of journalists. In the latter case, however, the state is yet to frame a policy in the backdrop of the suggestions that the Guild had made.

The members suggested that the Guild may require opening up, to a level, to journalists who are not owners and editors so that their point of view and their issues are discussed on a routine basis.

