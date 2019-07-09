Internet services continue to remain suspended in south Kashmir districts for 3rd consecutive day

Srinagar: Internet services, including mobile internet and broadband services, continue to remain suspended in south Kashmir districts on Tuesday for the third consecutive day.

The locals of south Kashmir said that the internet services were suspended in the four districts Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama on Sunday, July 7.

The services, sources said, were snapped apparently in view of the 3rd death anniversary of slain Hizb commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8.

However, the internet services are yet to be restored in the region even as the Burhan Wani anniversary passed yesterday.

Besides, the authorities had also throttled the internet services in other districts of the valley with apprehensions of law and order issues.

