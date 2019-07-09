I know many who made millions when in charge of J&K forests: Guv

Srinagar: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday that people who held charge of the state’s forests had “made millions” through dubious means and asserted that his administration will not spare anyone corrupt.

“There is no vendetta (against anyone). In its natural course, the way Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is working now, we won’t let go of the big fishes. No one will be spared,” Malik told reporters after starting a plantation drive at Zabarwan hills here.

The governor said several people who worked in the Forest Department in the state had accumulated millions of rupees by destroying forests.

“See the bungalows in Vasant Vihar or Maharani Bagh in Delhi of those who worked in the Forest Department. I know several families who have made millions as they had the charge of forests. The forests of Jammu and Kashmir have been destroyed painfully. They are our lungs and we are alive because of them,” he said.

Malik said the people of Kashmir were by and large good, but they had been betrayed.

“There has been a betrayal with them. They were not shown the right path and were not told the reality. If we all together take it towards the right path, then Kashmir will become the best state of the country,” Malik said.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

