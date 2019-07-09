Hurriyat can’t dictate terms for dialogue: Ram Madhav

Jammu: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that the Hurriyat Conference cannot dictate terms on talks with the government and asserted that those supporting terrorism and separatism would not be entertained.

Replying to a question about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti advocating dialogue with the Hurriyat, Madhav said, “The Hurriyat is not in a position to dictate to the government of India when to hold talks or when not to.”

He said that former home minister Rajnath Singh had made an offer to talk to the Hurriyat about two years ago and Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as special interlocutor for engaging all sections of the people of Kashmir.

“At that time, the Hurriyat was not willing to come forward to talk. They cannot decide and dictate terms, time, and everything to the government of India,” he told reporters here.

“As far as we are concerned, it is the prerogative and decision of the Union Home Ministry. Those who are against the Constitution of India and those who are in support of terrorists and propagate separatism shall not be entertained. That is the view of our party,” Madhav said.

He also reiterated his party’s resolve to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which grant special status to the state, while expressing hope that the BJP will form the next government in the state with the help of its friends.

“You all know the BJP’s ideological stand on these articles. It is clear that we want these to be abrogated,” he said, adding, “The process to do away with these articles will be set in motion. The Supreme Court is already hearing a petition on Article 35A, which was inserted in the Constitution illegally, and is expected to take a decision on its revocation.”

He said the centre is focused on ensuring equitable development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions and to wipe out terrorism with a strong hand. He said the government will take appropriate action against those supporting terrorism through overground activities, whether it is the Hurriyat, the JKLF or any other outfit.

“We are happy that the centre and state administration is taking stern action in this direction,” he said.

The BJP leader also defended the partial restriction on movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, saying the administration took this step to ensure smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

Asked about ex-CM Omar Abdullah’s statement that imposing traffic restrictions for safe passage of pilgrims shows “incompetence and laziness” of the state administration, Madhav quipped, “We have seen a lot of incompetence on the part of Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah governments in the past.”

To a question about assembly elections in the state, Madhav said the BJP is hopeful of polls taking place this year.

“We are for the assembly polls and are requesting the Election Commission to take a decision. We are fully prepared for the polls and are awaiting EC’s decision,” he said.

PTI

