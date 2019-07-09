Govt sets up Terror Monitoring Group in J&K

Srinagar: Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that a Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) has been constituted in the State of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure synergized and concerted action against terror financing and other terror related activities in the State.

“The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Effective response is given by the security forces to counter terrorist activities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to question in the Lok Sabha.

“Due to concerted and synergized efforts of Security Forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Terrorist initiated incidents saw a decline of 28%, net infiltration reduced by 43% and local recruitment declined by 40% and neutralization of terrorists has increased by 22%,” he said. @PIB

