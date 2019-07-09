Fresh batches of Yatris leave for Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar: Fresh batches of Amarnath Yatris on Tuesday left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for undertaking annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Yatra from Bagwati Nagar, Jammu, resumed on Tuesday morning after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons following strike called by separatists on the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani.

Officials said that the Yatra was progressing smoothly and so far, 1.12 lakh pilgrims have darshan of the ice-Shivlingam. The pilgrimage started on July 1 and will conclude on August 15.

