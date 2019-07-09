Filthy water, foul smell at KU boys’ hostel makes students ill, miserable

Srinagar: It is yet to qualify as an epidemic for the Kashmir University administration to act, but students at the Sheikh ul Alam boys’ hostel at the varsity’s Zakura campus are complaining of a disease outbreak due to contaminated water supply and the unhygienic conditions there.

Despite paying thousands in hostel fees, the students say that most of their time is spent at the university’s health center. Talk to a random student from either of the two blocks of the hostel and he will narrate a list of ailments that he acquired since the ill-fated day he shifted here.

Complaints of hair fall, gastric and chest infections, and skin and eye allergies are a common refrain among the hostellers. Several of them said that their history of illnesses began “exactly on the day we shifted here”.

The KU administration, the hostellers alleged, has been lately feeding them with “contaminated” water from a bore well dug next to the hostel blocks.

They said that the sewage system at the hostels turned defunct within less than two years of its inauguration (July 16, 2017). Since then, sewage from the septic pipes and overflowing trenches has been seeping into the bore well, dug just a few metres away from the trenches.

The hostel boarders are being made to drink the same water, and bathe with it, too, they said.

As part of the many cosmetic efforts the varsity made right before the NAAC team’s recent visit here to check facilities, the KU administration had dug two septic trenches outside the hostel blocks as the ones in place had been overflowing for quite some time.

The new trenches, too, are overflowing now and the foul smell is all over the place.

“Our studies are suffering. We have to be at the university health center instead of in class,” said Basit, who is studying law at the varsity and is staying at the 2nd floor of the hostel Block A.

Shahid, another hosteller, has been suffering from skin and eye allergy since he shifted to the hostel. “We have to mix dettol with water every time we take a bath, but still it does not help,” he says.

Muzaffar and Shabir, Shahid’s roommates, have the common complaint of hair fall since they shifted to the hostel in 2017.

Shabir has also been suffering from gastric, chest and throat infections since he shifted here.

The hostellers blame the “contaminated” water they are being made to consume for their health problems.

“The officials at the university health center know me very well and they joke that it is my second home,” Shahid says, adding that the university ambulance frequently ferries the hostellers to the health centre in KU main campus.

“Everybody here has skin allergy,” Shahid adds.

Besides the contaminated water, the foul smell emanating from the defunct sewage system has forced the hostellers to keep the windows of their rooms closed, even in the summer heat.

Each hostel room has only a single window, so there is no ventilation when it is shut.

A student from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district complained of losing his hair since he shifted to the hostel. He was seconded by two more students from the hostel’s Block B.

Fed up of the apathy of the KU administration, many hostellers have already abandoned their rooms and many others are likely to follow suit, one resident said.

The hostellers also accuse the KU administration of spending the ‘Maintenance’ and ‘Welfare’ funds, which they deposit in thousands, on the contractual mess staff, “as the university has not posted permanent staff at the hostels other than a manager”.

“Now, if we want to leave the hostel, the major portion of the hostel fee we have already deposited is non-refundable,” a student lamented.

In what sounds blatantly unfair, the Kashmir University was awarded a Grade A+ rating by the NAAC team that visited this year, one grade higher than the previous Grade A.

Provost of the KU’s Boys’ Hostels, Prof GN Khaki, said he will look into the matter. He said that the water for bathing purpose was supplied from the bore well but there was a separate pipeline for potable water.

