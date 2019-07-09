Burhan anniversary: Sealed, deserted roads mark day of shutdown

SRINAGAR: Government forces sealed all routes leading to Shariefabad Tral, the family residence of slain militant commander Burhan Wani, and to the local graveyard where Burhan lies buried, on the third anniversary of his killing by government forces, on Monday.

The government also shut down mobile internet services across south Kashmir and in Srinagar the internet speed was reduced to 2G. Train services were also suspended for the entire day in Kashmir valley.

Government forces were deployed in strength in old-city areas of Srinagar to prevent public protests. Restrictions were imposed on civilian movement in many areas and only people in emergency were allowed to pass beyond barricades.

A complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir Valley to mark the death anniversary of Burhan Wani. The call for shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik. In view of the shutdown call, government authorities put Mirwaiz, Geelani, Hilal War, among other resistance leaders, under house arrest.

Schools and colleges were shut across the valley and so were markets and business establishments. Public transport did not ply on roads but thin movement of private vehicles was seen in Srinagar. The Mughal Gardens received very few local visitors during the day.

Burhan Wani’s killing on July 8, 2016, revived armed resistance in Kashmir Valley and triggered a massivepublic uprising that shut down Kashmir for more than four months. During clashes with government forces, more than 15,000 civilians were injured and close to 100 civilians killed.

