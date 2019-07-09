BBA students of GDC Magam stage protests against shortage of teaching staff

Srinagar: Scores of BBA 3rd semester students from Government Degree College Magam today staged protest in Magam town against shortage of teaching staff in the college.

A large number of students of the college assembled in the college lawn and carried out a protest rally along the Srinagar-Gulmarag highway.

The students raised slogans against state government and college administration for “putting carrier of students on stake”.

The students told Kashmir Reader that there is no faculty member available in college for the BBA students since last one month putting students in deep distress. “We have apprised principal many times but to no avail,” the agitating students said.

The students request higher authorities to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded.

