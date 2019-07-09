Amarnath Yatra: 9,541 pilgrims pay obeisance at Cave Shrine

Srinagar: On the 9th day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 9,541 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 1,21,196 Yatris had the darshan of the Holy Shivling.

Two critically ill Yatris were also evacuated by Helicopter today from Panjtarni. One Yatri, Radha Devi was brought to the Baltal Base Hospital and another Ramesh Kakde was shifted to the SKIMS, Srinagar for specialized treatment.

In all 9 critically sick Yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment.

