3 detained for unlawful activities in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Three persons have been detained for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said Tuesday.

A report of their involvement in such activities was submitted before an executive magistrate first class in Kotranka, who ordered their detention under relevant sections of the law, they said.

The accused, Aftar Hussain of Draj Kotranka village, Mohammad Razaq of Rather Mandi Kotranka and Mohammad Ashraf of Kotranka, have been sent to the district jail, they said.@PTI

