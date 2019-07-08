Somali Al-Shabaab executes at least 10 for espionage: Reports

Militants from the al-Shabaab group have reportedly executed at least 10 people in the south of Somalia over the past week. Radio France International Afrique reported late on Sunday that the first five, who were suspected of spying for Kenyan, Somali, and US intelligence, were killed on 3 July.

According to the broadcaster, the other five suspected spies were executed the next day. The executions reportedly took place in the south of Somalia, where al-Shabaab militants control vast territories.

Al-Shabaab, which reportedly emerged in Somalia in 2006, is allied with the al-Qaeda. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. (Agencies)

