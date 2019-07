People should bear with restrictions for sake of pilgrims’ safety: Guv

Srinagar: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said that people of Kashmir should bear the restrictions on civilian traffic on a stretch of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as it was a matter of Amarnath pilgrims’ security.

Malik said this while visiting the ‘yatri niwas’ at Pantha Chowk here to take stock of arrangements for the pilgrims.

“This is being done for their (yatris) security and the people should bear it. In our state, in western Uttar Pradesh, when Kanwar yatra starts, no vehicle plies on the highway for a month and no one complains,” Malik told reporters here.

“Here, traffic is stopped for two hours and a hue and cry is being raised… People know what has happened on the highway,” he said, referring to the February 14 attack on the highway at Lethpora in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Asked about concerns that the restrictions were affecting tourism in the valley, Malik said there was no such impact.

The governor said that the pilgrims with whom he interacted were happy and satisfied about the arrangements.

“My satisfaction does not matter. The people here are satisfied. They are very happy and satisfied about the security and other arrangements for the yatra,” he said.

Malik again said that the pilgrimage would not have been possible without the support of Muslims of the valley.

“The people of Kashmir conduct the yatra and the majority areas are of Muslims without whom the yatra is not possible… the people think of the yatra as their own and make it successful every time,” he said. —PTI

