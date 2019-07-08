No faculty hired, so civil engineering still missing from KU’s B Tech course

Srinagar: Admissions to engineering courses are underway at Kashmir University but the varsity has yet again failed to introduce the Civil Engineering branch in the BTech course at its Zakura campus, despite approval given by the University Council more than two years ago.

The Zakura campus, which was established in the year 2014, teaches all but Civil Engineering in the BTech course at its Institute of Technology (IOT).

While the IOT still awaits BTech Civil Engineering course, Kashmir Reader has learnt that SSM College of Engineering and Technology, a private institution in north Kashmir, has already taken the lead over KU by introducing the said branch years ago.

Not only a bachelor’s, the private institution has even started admissions to MTech programme a couple of years ago, an official informed.

He questioned why the Zakura campus, which boasts of a surplus physical infrastructure, could not follow suit.

Sources said that since the University Council approved a BTech programme in civil engineering in 2017, the varsity administration has been dilly dallying, citing “lack of infrastructure”.

The current Vice Chancellor of KU had last winter given his nod to start the Civil Engineering branch from this academic session, but it has still not materialised.

As appointment of permanent faculty to teach the engineering branch is bound to take time, an official suggested that the university could have begun by appointing contractual faculty for the time being.

Underscoring the scope in Civil Engineering branch of BTech, a senior professor said that it provided “the maximum employment opportunities”.

Scores of civil engineering aspirants in Kashmir, who should have been enrolled at the varsity campus, have been forced to move out of the valley for studies, he lamented.

“This is the only institution in the capital (city) under local control and exclusively admits Kashmiri students,” he added.

Director IOT, Prof GM Bhat, said that introducing the civil engineering branch would immediately require at least 4 assistant professors.

Dean of Academic Affairs at KU, Prof Akbar Masood, said that besides physical infrastructure, permanent faculty is required for teaching civil engineering at the Zakura campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

