Maryam Nawaz demands Imran Khan’s resignation

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the PML-N, demanded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation in a post-midnight rally on Sunday in Mandi Bahauddin.

Addressing the premier in her speech, she said: “Give your resignation! Go home!” and urged the crowds to chant along with her, Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader also said that keeping former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail will be a crime now, following yesterday’s “evidence” alleging that his sentencing had been given under “immense pressure from hidden hands”, a claim rejected today by the presiding judge.

She claimed that Nawaz “will be released, and will become prime minister once more — but this time more powerful than ever before”.

