Kashmir shuts on 3rd anniversary of Burhan Wani, internet shut in some parts, throttled in Srinagar

Kashmir valley is observing a shut down today on Monday on the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

The call for shutdown was issued by separtist trio (Joint Resistance Leadership) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik.

While Malik is currently in Tihar Jail, Geelani continues to remain under house detention at his Hyderpora residence. Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest last evening.

Reports said that the authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of south Kashmir and capital city Srinagar with deployment of additional forces. Mobile internet sevrices have been snapped completely in south Kashmir and the speed has been throttled to 2G in Srinagar.

They said that traffic across the valley is off the roads barring a few uptown areas of Srinagar where a thin movement of vehiclar traffic was seen plying on roads. Businesses and other commercial establishments are also shut in the valley.

Burhan Wani along with two other accomplices was killed on July 8, 2016, in Bemdoora village of Kokernag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in a gunfight with forces.

The killing of Wani led to months long unrest in the valley, leading to killing of over 100 people and injuries to thousands.

Kashmir valley, under the chiefministership of PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, remained under curfew for over 50 days.

