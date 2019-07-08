JeI ban: Tribunal to hold sittings at Jammu on July 13

SRINAGAR: Pursuant to the declaration of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) as an unlawful association, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Divisional Commissioner’s office in Jammu on July 13, from 10.30am onwards, the J&K Government announced on Sunday.

The Tribunal is being presided over by Delhi High Court judge, Justice Chander Shekhar.

“All those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal,” the J&K Government said in a notification.

