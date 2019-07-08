Cop dies after car overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Etawah (UP): A police officer died and two constables were injured after a car in which they were travelling overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Monday morning, police said.

Arun Kumar, 55, the incharge of Gangoh police station in Saharanpur district, and two constables were going to Lucknow to submit an evidence, Saifai Circle Officer Massa Singh said.

The vehicle rammed into a divider and turned turtle after the rear tyre on its right side burst on the highway near Saifai around 6.30 am, Singh said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where Kumar succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. A financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and one member of his family will be given a government job, according to a statement.@PTI

