Consumer Protection bill introduced in Lok Sabha



New Delhi: A bill for strengthening rights of consumers and providing a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defects in goods and deficiency in services was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bill was introduced by Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

It provides for protection of interests of consumers and to establish authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumer disputes.

The bill was passed in December last year in Lok Sabha but could not pass through Rajya Sabha and got lapsed.

The Bill will replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The bill, among other things, proposes setting up of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and forums at the District, State and National levels for adjudicating consumer complaints.@PTI

