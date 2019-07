Srinagar: One civilian was injured in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalsian village Monday morning.

The injured civilian was identified as Ram Saroop of Kalsian. He was shifted to sub district hospital Nowshera for treatment.

