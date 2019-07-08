ASHA workers submit memorandum of demands to J&K govt

Srinagar: A delegation of ASHA workers comprising of Misra President, Mubeena Vice- President and Gulshana Treasurer today met Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K Government and submitted a memorandum of demands.

In the memorandum ASHAs have demanded release of incentives pending since last six months, payment of Rs. 10,000/- as fixed wages + 50 percent bonus on incentives, providing of smart phones for reporting their activities , providing of weightage of work experience in the recruitment of Nursing Orderly etc, compensation for accidental death and rest room facility at every health institution.

The Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K Government assured the delegation of timely settlement of the issues and resolution of genuine demands.

