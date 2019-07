Srinagar: An army soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Reports said that the trooper identified as Bhupen Chetri was injured in a landmine blast near the “simple post” in north Kashmir’s Kupwara late Sunday night.

The trooper, theys said, was part of night duty patrolling party.

He was shifted to a military hospital for treatment.

