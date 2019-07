Jaipur: Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding SUV ran over people standing near a shop on a highway in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said Monday.

Likhmaram Vishnoi (50), Rajuram Vishnoi (27) and Jhalaram Bhil (22) died in the incident, which occurred on the Barmer-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday evening, the police said.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, police said, adding a case had been registered against the driver who is absconding. @PTI

