29 killed, 18 injured after bus falls from bridge in UP

Agra: Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

The bus was going from Lucknow to Delhi and had at least 50 passengers on board, they said.

“As per the district magistrate (of Agra) 29 persons have died. The bus fell into a ‘nallah’ (drain),” Additional Chief Secretary Information, Awanish Awasthi, said.

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways will pay ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, the officials said.

“One sleeper coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway (sic),” the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Twitter.

The officials said the bus fell from a bridge and into an overflowing drain near Etmadpur.The gushing water is making it difficult to conduct rescue operations, they said.

“DGP UP OP Singh has directed to carry out relief & rescue work in full swing and is supervising it personally. All senior officers present at the spot (sic),” the state police tweeted.

The Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Roadways’ Awadh Depot was going from Lucknow to the national capital’s Anand Vihar ISBT, the officials said.

The 165-km six-lane expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and has directed the Agra district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to ensure the injured get proper medical treatment.

He has asked his deputy Dinesh Sharma and Minister of State for Transport Swatantra Dev Singh to immediately visit the accident site.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the 29 passengers.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of another bus accident, this time near Agra. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Let us all follow #SafeDriveSaveLife” she tweeted.

