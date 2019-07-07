Working on two-pronged strategy to curb drug abuse: IG Crime

Srinagar: Amid rise in drug addiction in the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is working on a two-pronged strategy against the menace- to bring down the supply and decrease demand among drug abusers, Inspector General Crime, Syed Ahfad ul Mujtaba said on Saturday.

Mujtaba was talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar organised to release the revised Urdu translation of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The Urdu version of the RPC has been compiled by Farooq Ahmad Bukhari.

Acknowledging that drug addiction was on rise “both in valley and Jammu as well”, Mujtaba said that police was focusing on two parameters of the menace- demand among drug abusers and supply of drugs in the state.

Although the state policy against drug addiction “focuses on both”, the rising drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir is too much a “vicious circle, whether to focus on bringing down the supply or decreasing the demand” the IG Crime acknowledged.

Mujtaba said that at the drug de-addiction centre set up by the police in 2008-09, the department had been rehabilitating the victims.

The department, he said, has also been focusing to bust the suppliers.

“We will try to bring down the demand and try to ensure that the supply also comes down, but we need people’s cooperation,” he added.

In his speech as special guest at the release of the RPC’s Urdu translation, the IG Crime congratulated the author stressing that translation of the RPC was not an easy task given the challenging jargons in the English version.

He also underscored the need to make amendment in the JK’s RPC in the particular sections dealing with criminals based outside India.

While other states did have the relevant provision to deal with such cases, there were no such provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, IG Crime noted.

