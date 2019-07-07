Police cracks Uri murder case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has cracked a murder case within two weeks in Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police on Sunday in a press conference at Baramulla said that On 29-06-2019 Police Station Uri received information that one lady namely “Shahida Begum w/o Ghulam Mustafa Khatana r/o Julla Kalgi Uri” was found hanging in her room apparently after committing suicide. (Accordingly inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC was initiated in Police Station Uri).

During the course of proceedings, while investigating the facts and circumstances leading her to taking such an extreme step a fair amount of suspicion came up in the minds of investigators. Accordingly a (SIT) comprising of SHO P/S Uri and 02 ASI’s under the overall supervision of SDPO Uri was constituted. Pertinently the husband of the deceased is presently working outside J&K from past 6/7 months and prior to that was working in Srinagar.

Subsequently, various suspects were called for questioning in which one suspect namely Qadeer Ahmad Khatana s/o Ab Majeed r/o Julla Kalgi Uri who happens to be brother in law and cousin of deceased woman was also questioned. During sustained interrogation the said person revealed that the deceased woman did not actually commit suicide but was murdered by him. The suspect also revealed that he had an illicit relationship with her (deceased) from past one year.

It is pertinent to mention here that when deceased returned from her maternal home after staying there for about more than one month, the accused had already tied up with her during the day time to keep the door of her room unlocked for him for night hours.

On the fateful night accused after having dinner entered in his room as usual along with his wife and kids. Meanwhile after some time, noticing that his wife and kids slept, accused entered the room of Shahida Begum at midnight where only few minutes later there were heated arguments between the two with regard to their illicit relationship and after their verbal altercation deceased Shahida warned him that she will disclose about their illicit relationship to the other members of the family.

Feeling insecure by Shahida’s warning and to avenge the father of the deceased whom accused accuses of having illicit relationship with his wife (accused’s wife), the accused turned her scarf around her neck and gradually pulled it while grabbing her underneath and killed her on spot. He then hanged the dead body in her room in order dodge her killing as suicide. Accordingly a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation is going on.

