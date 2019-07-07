Planes fly over India-Sri Lanka match carrying banners for Kashmir

LONDON: Planes flew over the cricket ground at Headingley soon after the India-Sri Lanka cricket match began on Saturday, with banners that read “Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide and free Kashmir”.

This was the second time in a week that planes flew over the Headingley ground with political messages. A plane carrying ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner flew over the stadium when Pakistan was playing a match earlier this week.

On Saturday, during the India-Sri Lanka match, an aircraft flew by with a balloon attached to it which read “Justice for Kashmir”. A little while later, another plane flew by with the banner saying “India stop genocide and free Kashmir”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement saying they are disappointed and put the ball in the court of the local police. “We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the ICC said in its statement.

Agencies

