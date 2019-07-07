Pension to eligible elderly, widows and physically challenged

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure transparency and avoid delays in the disbursement of pension to the eligible Old aged, Widows and physically challenged persons, the State Administrative Council (SAC) approved Aadhaar-linked payment mode for disbursement of pension under various centrally/ state sponsored schemes.

The SAC directed that Deputy Commissioners shall undertake rigorous re-scrutinisation of all the pending pension cases in the districts so that no eligible beneficiary is left out. All eligible cases duly supported by Aadhaar numbers will be forwarded by the DCs to the respective Directorates of Social Welfare by July 31, 2019.

The respective Directorates of Social Welfare shall ensure that the process of Aadhaar Seeding and consequent de-duplication and weeding out of ineligible cases is expedited and the process concluded by September 30, 2019.

SAC also directed the Social Welfare Department to compile, in addition, a list of all widows below 40 years of age, not covered under the ongoing schemes.

The Social Welfare Department is providing monthly pension in the state under two schemes: National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

A large number of pending pension cases, non-coverage of eligible persons/widows and delay in disbursement of monthly pension are some of the issues that have been reported from time to time in particular during the recently concluded Back to Village Programme.

