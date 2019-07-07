Payment to anganwadi workers through Gram Panchayat by direct transfer

SRINAGAR: The SAC approved disbursement of honorarium to Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme and its disbursement through Gram Panchayats. The disbursement of honorarium will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) using Public Financial Management System (PFMS). The Supervisor in the ICDS shall be the nodal coordinator for the purpose. The Gram Panchayats shall monitor and supervise the functioning of the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and release the honorarium after satisfying themselves about the functioning of the centres.

The entire amount of honorarium drawn as advance by Mission Director under proper authorisation of Finance Department will be transferred into the account opened in the name of Sarpanch/Administrator/Counsellor (Chairperson, Panchayat Counsel) of the ICDS for disbursement to AWWs/AWHs through DBT Mode.

The change in the mode of disbursement of honorarium is in accordance with devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (4th Amendment) Act, 2018.

The government has already decentralised the policy for procurement of supplementary nutrition under Government Order No.44 SW of 2019 dated 29.01.2019.

Funds to the tune of Rs 24.43 crore every month shall be disbursed to the Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers as Honorarium by the Gram Panchayats in DBT mode. Similarly, an amount of Rs 243.53 crore annually shall be utilised by the Gram Panchayats to procure supplementary nutrition to the children in the age group of 0-6 years, lactating and pregnant mothers through a network of Anganwadi centres.

