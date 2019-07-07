JRL calls for shutdown on Burhan anniversary

Srinagar: The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has appealed for a complete shutdown on Monday (July 8) on the 3rd death anniversary of Burhan Wani, to mourn the killing of Wani and his associates and 126 people in the 2016 public uprising.

The JRL has urged world powers to pay heed to the age-old conflict in Kashmir which has consumed more than half a million people.

The JRL said that no nation can afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiris want the resolution of this bleeding issue peacefully without further bloodshed.

The JRL said that our youth have been forced to take extreme steps when their peaceful cries and democratic posturing was responded with brute and unmatched force.

