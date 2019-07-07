J&K govt cancels job selections of 101 posts in KVIB

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday cancelled the selection of candidates for 101 posts made in 2016 in Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

The governor’s administration took this decision after a report was submitted by the inquiry committee which probed the issue of illegal appointments during the PDP-BJP government.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Navin Choudhary in a seven-page order cancelled the appointments made against the advertisement notification issued in August 2016.

“All the selections made in the KVIB pursuant to advertisement notice No. KVIB/01 of 2016 dated 08.10.2016 are quashed/ cancelled,” the order says.

“The KVIB will provide opportunity of being heard to all candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated 08.10.2016 and fulfill all formalities required under law before cancelling the appointment of these candidates,” the order reads further.

The then KVIB Vice Chairman was PDP leader Peer Mansoor and its minister was then BJP legislator Chandra Prakash Ganga.

The inquiry committee, which was led by then Home Secretary RK Goel, in its report to the government said, “The committee is of the considered view that the entire process suffers from various deficiencies/ flaws as brought out in chapters-III, IV and V. The committee, therefore, recommends that the entire process be quashed and initiated de novo, after following the due procedure.”

The committee observed that an agenda item was placed before the Board of Directors on 03.10.2017 regarding criteria for selection against the posts advertised on 08.10.2016. It said it was not forthcoming from the records whether the decision of the Board of Directors meeting held on 03.10.2017 was suitably conveyed to the Controller examination for appropriate action.

There was very little notice period provided to the candidates particularly appearing in the interview for the post of Jr. Supervisor, Accounts Assistant/Jr. Auditor, Executive Officer, Assistant Executive Officer and Publicity Officer from Jammu Division, the report said.

Short period of time was provided to candidates particularly to the Jammu Division candidates, with the result that low participation of candidates was witnessed in the interview process, the report said.

Deviation was also made in the selection process by ignoring the criteria given in the advertisement notice whereby 10 marks were earmarked for experience in the relevant field and 30 marks for viva voce, the report said.

The selection committee declared the results in a hurry on 14.02.2018 for 5 categories without waiting for conclusion of the interviews for the posts of Jr. Assistant/Record Keeper which were to conclude on 19th February 2018, making the selection process fishy/doubtful, the report said.

The selection criteria adopted in these selections was not recommended by any expert committee but was proposed by the Vice Chairman of the Board and approved by its Chairman (Minister I&C Deptt), the report noted.

It added that the criteria adopted in the selection process was not in accordance with the recommendations of the committee constituted in the year 2012, nor as per the criteria being adopted by other recruiting agencies.

