Jamia Sirajul Uloom organises annual day cum Dastarbandi function in Shopian

Srinagar: Jamia Sirajul Uloom on Sunday organised annual day cum Dastar Bandi function at Imamsahab Shopian in south Kashmir.

An official said that the annual day cum dastarbandi function was held in Jamia Sirajul Uloom, Imam sahab Shopian today.

Students, staff locals and eminent residents and SSP Shopian attended the function.

On the occasion SSP Shopian, Sandeep Choudhary IPS interacted with students and impressed upon the importance of education in society, reported GNS.

He also advised students to work hard and opt for carriers of their choice.

He gave the example of Shahid Raza Khan of Bihar who cracked UPSC exam this year after getting his schooling in a Madrasa and later pursued PhD from JNU in Arabic Literature.

He also announced to donate books for the library of the institute and thanked the students and management for providing a chance to him for interaction with them.

