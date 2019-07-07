Cricket fields during World Cup semi-finals to be no- flying zone

Srinagar: The cricket fields in Manchester and Birmingham in UK, where two semi finals of ongoing Cricket World Cup- 2019 are scheduled to be played, would be declared no flying zone.

According to the reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is unhappy and has spoken to the police in Manchester and Birmingham and it has been ensured that it will be a no-flying zone during the course of the semifinals in the two cities.

The decision was taken after a plane carrying the slogan “Justice for Kashmir”, followed by another plane with the slogan “India Stop Genocide & Free Kashmir” were seen flying over the Headingley Cricket Ground as India took on Sri Lanka in their final group stage game in the World Cup on Saturday.

It was further followed by another plane which asked people to stop mob lynching in India.

