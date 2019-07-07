Burhan Wani death anniversary: Internet services snapped in South Kashmir parts

Srinagar: The authorities on Sunday have snapped the internet services in South Kashmir parts ahead of third death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.

The internet services have been snapped in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.

Sources said that the decesion has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

On July 8, 2016, popular militant commander, Burhan Wani along with other two militants was killed by government forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

