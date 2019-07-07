BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s first statue in Kathua unveiled

Jammu: A 17.5-metre high statue of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, his first in Jammu and Kashmir, was unveiled in Kathua district on Saturday, on his 118th birth anniversary.

Union minister Jitendra Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony that was attended by senior BJP leaders including national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna, national secretary and former MP Mahesh Giri, state president Ravinder Raina, and former state assembly speaker Nirmal Singh.

“Although Mookerjee was not born in Jammu and Kashmir, his sacrifice in the state gave a message that the nation and its interests were paramount for an Indian and that there should be no barrier in relations between the Union of India and this border state,” said Jitendra Singh, who is Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, after unveiling the statue.

Mookerjee, who was strongly opposed to Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, died under mysterious circumstances after his arrest in Jammu and Kashmir in 1953.

Khanna said that installing the statue is a real tribute to Mookerjee’s supreme sacrifice, which culminated in the permit system being abolished, facilitating people’s entry into the state without prior permission.

“Mookerjee’s contribution in uniting the nationalist people of the state under the umbrella of ‘Ek Vidhan Ek Nishan Ek Pradhan’ (one constitution, one flag, and one sovereign head) agitation would always be remembered. The unveiling of the statue is not only a tribute to the great leader but a pledge as well to carry forward and complete the unfinished agenda,” the state BJP president said.

Nirmal Singh, former deputy chief minister, said Mookerjee left a luxurious life to lead a movement for the cause of the nation.

Giri said the nation always remembers leaders who contribute to nation-building or sacrifice their life for a national cause.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul described Mookerjee as a “man of principles” who worked on the philosophy of ‘nation first, party second and self last’, and said the present-day cadre of party should take inspiration from his life.

—PTI

