Will launch protest if demands not met till July 8: JKEEU

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) on Friday threatened of launching protest if government fails to fulfill their demands till July 8, Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, JKEEU demanded immediate fulfillment of their demands which include regularisation of services of daily workers and casual labours and sanctioning of risk allowances.

“Several assurances were made by government but nothing has been done on ground,” president JKEEU Maqbool Ahmad Najar said.

He said the Union had 10 days ago sent notice to government to fulfill their demands till July 8.

The JKEEU also demands pension for retired employees of PDC and implementation of SRO-381 in favour of meter readers/SBAs/ line erectors, and implementation SRO-149 in the department.

“We also demand release of wages of casual labourers, creation of posts in newly created circle divisions, audit for welfare fund every year and state level, divisional level, circle level, DPCs convening in the department in every three months,” Najar said.

