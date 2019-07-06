Unhygienic and Unhealthy

Junk food outside the premises of schools and educational institutions continues to be sold and consumed. Similarly, many hospital canteens and so on do not take recourse to healthy and hygienic practices. All this creates conditions that redound negatively to both students and the people, at large. Consider junk food first. School children and, at times, even college going students are not best judges of the food that they buy and thereby consume. Easy availability of junk food outside the school or college premises can make them consume this food without any regard to their health. And, unscrupulous food vendors can then take advantage of this and push food that is not beneficial to the students. Similarly, in hospitals, because people are there in emergencies and need food and beverages for either patients or attendants, some canteens can and do take advantage of this condition. For obvious reasons then, these practices must stop. People’s health and hygiene is at stake here and prohibitions on junk food outside educational institutions must be made more stringent and implemented with timely action taken. The same holds true for canteens and assorted eateries in hospitals. The question is how? The answer lies in regulations that prohibit these practices and their implementation thereof. This must be done on an urgent basis. Second, our children and even college going students must be educated and made vigorously aware of the pitfalls of consuming junk food which leads too many kinds of illnesses and problems like obesity and so on. (This is eloquently reflected in the United States where there is a clear cut, nagging problem of obesity attributed to junk food largely and other unhealthy eating practices). This must not be replicated here for want of prohibition, education and awareness regarding the same. In the final analysis, good health is not intrinsically good but also is a requirement for a productive, healthy society. If it is children and young adults that fall victim to bad health in account of their choices, then there is a problem at many levels, Here it is the supply said that must be tightened through stringent and prudent regulations and their stringent implementation. The price and the bar must be raised for selling of junk food and conditions must be generated for sale of healthy and hygienic food in hospitals. This is in the nature of an imperative.

