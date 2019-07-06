Two soldiers injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in J&K

Jammu: Two Army personnel were injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The soldiers, who were manning a forward post in the Romali Dhara area of Nowshera sector, were injured in the firing from across the border on Friday night, they added.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops initiated the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by firing from small arms, followed by mortar-shelling around 9 pm on Friday.

The Army retaliated in a “befitting manner”, he added.

The cross-border firing and shelling continued till 10.30 pm, the officials said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated and were undergoing treatment at a military hospital, they said.

