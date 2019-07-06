Twenty Amarnath pilgrims injured after two buses collide in South Kashmir

Srinagar: At least twenty Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road mishap at Hernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Reports reaching GNS said that two buses bearing registration number RJ01TA- 3523 and UP83AT-7777 rammed into each other other at Hernag today at around 2:20 pm.

In the mishap, twenty persons including several women suffered injuries and were immediately rescued and evacuated by the locals of the area to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

Among the injured, two yatris suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the health facility, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that all the injured pilgrims belong to Rajasthan state. He said that 18 yatris suffered minor injuries and two others seriously.

The officer, however, said that the condition of all of them is said to be stable.

